Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring

Posted July 29, 2019

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are engaged! The Fox Sports 1 sportscaster popped the question this weekend with a massive 5-carat ring from Simon G. Jeweler that costs $85,000.

“Mike selected a modern engagement ring that incorporates both princess-cut and baguette diamonds which beautifully accents her center stone,” a rep for the jeweler told People. “We’ve seen a lot of trends in bridal that integrate various diamond cuts, and Cynthia’s ring is absolutely stunning.”

Cynthia and Mike have been dating

