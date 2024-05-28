Mike Tyson Emerges From On-Flight Medical Scare “Feeling 100%” & Still Trash Talking Jake Paul, Social Media Reacts

CLOSE

The heavyweight champ found himself on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Monday, and when the flight was about to land, he began to fall ill and felt sick to his stomach.

However, his representative now says that the 57-year-old is doing much better after it was discovered that an ulcer was acting up.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives said in a statement. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

The report first came from InTouch Weekly, which said that Tyson had an undisclosed medical emergency while aboard the plane. Before paramedics could treat him, a call was placed over intercom systems—and even passengers’ screens—looking for a doctor.

There were rumors that the flight’s boarding delay was because of Tyson, but it turns out the two-hour delay was due to the plane’s air conditioning not working, which would make for a very unpleasant flight from Miami.

“It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay,” the rep added. “This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”

Despite the medical scare, we’re less than two months from the fight against Jake Paul, and it appears that Tyson—celebrating his 58th birthday in June—is still ready to get in the ring.

Paul may have gotten wind of the fact that the fight date may be in debate now, but he took to X to appear to shun the cancellation rumors.

“You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson,” he tweeted.

Tyson also hopped on social media to say he’s still ready to take home the W come July.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” he bragged.

The fight was first announced in March, and Tyson trash-talked while being excited about the sport’s future.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson told Deadline in a statement. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

But now that he’s dealt with an injury see what social media is thinking about the fight.

Mike Tyson Emerges From On-Flight Medical Scare “Feeling 100%” & Still Trash Talking Jake Paul, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com