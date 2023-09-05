MLB Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested & Charged With Felony Domestic Violence Charges, Social Media Disgusted

CLOSE

The pitcher was arrested Sunday night around 11 p.m. and booked two hours later. Just before 5 a.m., he was released on $50,000 bond and given a court date of Sept. 27, reports ESPN.

The Dodgers have released a statement about the 27-year-old’s arrest and plan to look further into the matter as more information continues to be released.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time,” the statement reads.

This isn’t the first time Urías has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, with the first time coming in 2019.

Despite being placed in cuffs, he was not charged with any domestic violence charges. However, he did serve a 20-game suspension from MLB after initially placing him on leave as the league launched an investigation.

“We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information,” the Dodgers said in a 2019 statement. “As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.”

Urías is known as one of the most promising young pitchers in the league — touting a National League-best 2.16 ERA and a third-place Cy Young finish– and was going to be a hot commodity once the free agency market opened, but now it seems he can’t stay out of trouble.

Social media has caught wind of Urías getting accused of domestic violence for the second time, and they are outraged and believe he doesn’t deserve another chance. See the reactions below.

