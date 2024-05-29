Listen Live
Sports

MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Josh Gibson East West 1944

Source: Transcendental Graphics / Getty

MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out

In a groundbreaking move set to take place on Wednesday, Major League Baseball (MLB) will officially incorporate the statistics from the Negro Leagues into its historical records.

This decision marks a significant and long-overdue recognition of the immense talent and contributions of players from the Negro Leagues era, shaping a more inclusive narrative of baseball history.

Why is MLB officially incorporating Negro Leagues stats into records?

“We are proud that the official historical record now includes the players of the Negro Leagues,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement to Yahoo. “This initiative is focused on ensuring that future generations of fans have access to the statistics and milestones of all those who made the Negro Leagues possible. Their accomplishments on the field will be a gateway to broader learning about this triumph in American history and the path that led to Jackie Robinson’s 1947 Dodger debut.”

With the changes, legendary baseball player, Josh Gibson, will now be the MLB’s new single season leader and all-time leader in:

  • Batting average (.466 in 1943)
  • Slugging percentage (.974 in 1937)
  • OPS (1.474 in 1937)

“When you hear Josh Gibson’s name now, it’s not just that he was the greatest player in the Negro Leagues,’’ Sean Gibson, Gibson’s great grandson, told USA TODAY, “but one of the greatest of all-time. These aren’t just Negro League stats. They’re major-league baseball stats.”

Gibson played for three Negro League teams (1930-46):

  • Memphis Red Sox
  • Pittsburgh Crawfords
  • Homestead Grays

Some of Josh Gibson’s stats and accomplishments that stand out:

  • 166 home runs in 602 games
  • He was a 12-time All-Star
  • Widely considered one of the greatest catchers in the history of the game
  • Second Negro Leagues player inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Satchel Paige.

The integration of Negro Leagues’ statistics into Major League Baseball’s historical records on Wednesday is not just a statistical update; it is a profound acknowledgment of the legacy and impact of black baseball players throughout history.

This momentous occasion serves as a testament to the resilience and talent of those who paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse future in the sport.

The post MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1.

2.

Trending
Entertainment

Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, Resigns Due To Issues Surrounding ‘Yeezy Porn’

News

Watch Roger Fortson’s Funeral: Livestream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Georgia

- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Crush to Make Debut at The Q

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close