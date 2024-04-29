Modest Fashion Inspiration: What Is Modest Fashion?

CLOSE

Gone are the days when modest equaled unflattering and frumpy.

Previously code for ladies wearing clashing tank tops under v-necks paired with an ankle length skirt and men in button ups and long pants, “modest” fashion styles have long had a reputation for being boring.

Misinterpreted scripture has kept women, especially, adhering to a dress code that God never made. For example, in 1 Timothy 2:9-10, Paul says, “Likewise also that women should adorn themselves in respectable apparel, with modesty and self-control, not with braided hair and gold or pearls or costly attire, but with what is proper for women who profess godliness—with good works.” The “respectable” and “proper” dress implied was not a lack of accessories and cute hairstyles, it was “modesty and self-control” and “good works.” Paul was encouraging women to allow the fruit of the Spirit spoken of in Ephesians 6 to be their adornments, with or without actually being made up.

Peter had a similar sentiment in 1 Peter 3:3-5 saying, “Do not let your adorning be external—the braiding of hair and the putting on of gold jewelry, or the clothing you wear— but let your adorning be the hidden person of the heart with the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious.” Peter was encouraging wives to submit to their husbands and evangelize to them by their actions and “gentle” spirit.

In both texts, authors were speaking to members of the early church, giving them strategies on how to live peaceably with each other. Which makes sense seeing as modest by definition is ‘having or showing a moderate or humble estimate of one’s merits, importance, etc.; free from vanity, egotism, boastfulness, or great pretensions.’

Modesty is a unisex concept that has more to do with your heart for God and others than about your fashion choices. It’s about having humility, pure intentions, and a good attitude – invisible adornments that are impossible to ignore.

With this insight, people who love God are finding the freedom to let their sense of style shine, creating fashions that one can feel comfortable wearing anywhere from church to work to school.

Stylists like J. Bolin and GooGoo Atkins are examples of those who have blazed trails for Christians to allow their dress to match their confession. They’ve used their creativity to incorporate trendy, hip outfits that don’t compromise presentability. It’s no wonder why celebrities like Mary Mary, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Michelle Williams, and Morris Chestnut trust them to develop ensembles for television appearances, red carpets, tour stops, and beyond. Their work is a testament to the fact that one can be fully covered and still fly.

Seeing their impact, more brands have made an effort to embrace modest stylings, even if they don’t title it as such. We’ve gathered inspo from the hottest spring trends according to Vogue that modest men and women can step out without reservation.

