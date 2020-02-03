CLOSE
HomeNational

MoneyBagg Yo Allegedly Snatched Ari Fletcher’s Wig Off Outside Miami Club

Posted February 3, 2020

Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


The good people of Miami Twitter are reporting that MoneyBagg Yo and girlfriend Ari Fletcher had a fight outside of a club last night after a Super Bowl party. The couple who recently went public with their relationship, hosted a party at Exchange Miami following the big game.

Peep the play by play tweets of what allegedly went down between the two below….

RELATED: Moneybagg Yo Confirms He’s Dating Ari Fletcher

RELATED: G Herbo Facing One Year In Prison After Altercation With Child’s Mother Ari Fletcher

RELATED: Did MoneyBagg Yo Throw Shots At His Ex Megan Thee Stallion?

MoneyBagg Yo Allegedly Snatched Ari Fletcher’s Wig Off Outside Miami Club  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Latest
Lewk Of The Week: Zoë﻿ Kravitz Is A…
 19 hours ago
02.03.20
2019 Usadba Jazz Festival in Moscow
Azealia Banks Turns to GoFundMe to Raise Money…
 21 hours ago
02.03.20
14 items
Ha! Black Men Are In Their Feelings About…
 22 hours ago
02.03.20
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour
Jay and Bey Are getting Dragged For Not…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close