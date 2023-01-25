CLOSE

Aging where? It’s crazy how Alicia Keys dropped her classic — Songs In A Minor debut album in 2001! Just 20 years old then giving us something we hadn’t really had musically — a young talent who not only can sing but could play the keys off a piano! Authentic and original with hit after hit — Alicia quickly gained the fanbase and respect in an era where female singers were definitely representing.

Today 42 years old embracing her natural everything while managing family AND still making music — we celebrate you AK!

Catch The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! Follow @rodigga on Instagram/FaceBook/Twitter.

More Keys Please! Celebrating 42 Years of Alicia! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com