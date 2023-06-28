Moriah Mills Shares Positive Pregnancy Test After Zion Williamson Fling, Twitter Calls Flagrant Foul

CLOSE

She’s taken her Twitter fingers to Instagram to suggest she’s pregnant with Williamson’s child. In the video, you see her hands holding a pregnancy test with two lines, signifying she’s with the child as Nicki Minaj’s verse from “Bedrock” plays in the background.

It didn’t stop there; she added a butterfly and basketball emoji as the caption and later put up a poll for potential baby names, with “Junior” and “Zoriah” leading the pack.

Last week she continued her war against Williamson with a video where she appeared to get his name tattooed on her cheek, although it was never proven to be a real tat.

Prior to getting banned on Twitter, Mills was harassing Williamson for weeks on end after he revealed he was having a daughter with another woman. The news caused Mills to spiral, and she began to spill intimate details about her own alleged relationship with Williamson, including the plans made for her to move to New Orleans, where he plays for the Pelicans. The last straw was when she threatened to leak their sex tapes.

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson, and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills tweeted.

The validity of the pregnancy has yet to be proven, nor is Williamson definitely the father, but the possibility of Williamson having two kids on the way has ignited Twitter.

