Myles Garrett Gives Back to the Community on Cleveland’s West Side

Browns superstar Myles Garrett gave back to the Cleveland community today, by spending his afternoon with over 70 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs at a local Taco Bell.

Garrett pulled up to triumphant cheers from about 75 young Browns fans. The kids were all eager to ask questions, get autographs, and try his brand-new Taco Bell meal!

During the stop, it was also announced that Garrett will be donating his hosting fee to the organizers of the event.

Garrett’s new combo at Taco Bell is called the Football Feast Meal, and it comes with a burrito, chalupa, cinnamon twists, and a drink. The combo is available anytime, but if you pick it up after 9 pm it’ll only cost you five bucks.

Keep scrolling to see pictures and videos from the event!

1. Myles Garrett at Taco Bell

2. Myles Garrett and Chomps!

Myles Garrett and Chomps! Source:Matty Willz

3. Myles Garrett Signing Autographs

Myles Garrett Signing Autographs Source:Matty Willz

4. Myles Garrett Signing Autographs

Myles Garrett Signing Autographs Source:Matty Willz

5. Myles Garrett is a Large Human

Myles Garrett is a Large Human Source:Matty Willz

6. Myles Garrett Answering Tough Questions From Young Fans

Myles Garrett Answering Tough Questions From Young Fans Source:Matty Willz

7. Chomps is Cool!

Chomps is Cool! Source:Matty Willz

8. Myles Garrett is a Cleveland Hero

Myles Garrett is a Cleveland Hero Source:Matty Willz

9. What do you think they’re talking about?!

What do you think they're talking about?! Source:Matty Willz

10. Myles Garrett at Taco Bell

Myles Garrett at Taco Bell Source:Matty Willz

