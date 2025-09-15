‘NBA 2K26 Review’ : A Return To Championship Form

With the arrival of fall, it means it’s time for another edition of NBA 2K, and with that, fans are hoping they get something close to the game they fell in love with. With NBA 2K26, the developers went hard in the paint to deliver a game that the 2K Community will be enthusiastic about.

The NBA 2K franchise has long been the pinnacle of basketball video games, but like other annual video games, it has hit a point of stagnation that, understandably, has been called out by hardcore players.

Most complaints call the lack of substantial improvements, bad face scans, especially for the WNBA players, lackluster graphics regarding the crowds and stadium designs, and, of course, those pesky microtransactions, which made playing modes like MyTEAM and The City feel like an expensive chore.

Booting up NBA 2K26 and taking to the virtual courts, you notice the improvements made to the game immediately.

A Memorable MyCAREER Experience

I didn’t waste any time jumping into NBA 2K26’s MyCAREER mode titled “Out of Bounds,” which follows your created character named “MP,” and his journey into the league.

For this year’s version, instead of taking the conventional route into the Association, MP is advised to go overseas to play in the EuroLeague with hopes of scouts getting eyes on him.

The story this year is quite entertaining, and the voice acting is on point, because it’s usually cringeworthy in previous editions of the MyCAREER mode. Other twists, like writing online blogs and conducting interviews, add intrigue to the story, keeping it from becoming boring.

It’s also fun playing the EuroLeague, giving you a different experience than playing in Spain to gain notoriety before getting drafted into the NBA.

The only drawback is having to be online all the time, as connection drops can ruin your experience and force you to start a game over; thankfully, I didn’t have to experience this issue.

Dynamic Motion Powered By ProPLAY Delivers Real-Life On-Court Action

One area where NBA 2K needed to improve was the gameplay. Visual Concepts has made tweaks over the years, but it never truly felt like anything was changed by the dev team for the better.

In NBA 2K26, the new Dynamic Motion engine, powered by ProPLAY, incorporates real-life NBA footage into the game’s movement, helping Visual Concepts move beyond motion capture (mocap). Dynamic Motion now allows the game to deliver some of the best on-court action in the franchise in a long time.

It’s astonishing to see how accurately the players in the game move like their real-life counterparts, from their layup packages to their shooting forms.

The controls are buttery smooth, and pulling off dribbling moves never felt this good. In one instance, I crossed Boston Celtics’ guard Prayton Pritchard with Jalen Brunson so severely that he fell on the floor, and punctuated the moment with a one finish. It was pretty satisfying to pull off.

Shooting in the game has been revamped again; this time, thankfully, Visual Concepts decided to go back to the good old meter, relying on greens to determine if your shot makes it or not. But if you are facing a formidable opponent, hitting that green on a layup or jumpshot will be much harder to accomplish. Also, the difficulty you play will affect the meter.

Enhanced Rhythm also adds another fun element to the gameplay, delivering to players a more authentic shooting motion that reflects each of the superstars in the NBA, while adding a more skill-based component to the game.

Post-play has also been significantly improved in NBA 2K26, bringing the excitement back to the block, especially in an era where guard play is king and three-point shooting has taken center stage.

The Ladies of The WNBA Get To Shine Too

The WNBA no longer feels like a bonus in NBA 2K; the W now feels like a mode that always belongs in the game because it has gotten the attention it deserves.

The player models finally look up to par with their male counterparts; the energy is there, and dare I say, it’s actually just as fun to play with your favorite organization in the WNBA.

I also appreciated the addition of WNBA players to MyTEAM, allowing them to hit the virtual court alongside NBA players. However, it’s clearly still a work in progress because there are obvious mismatches, for example, you will be at a disadvantage matching up Angel Reese against Victor Wembanyama.

But, still, it’s fun and gives the ladies who play NBA 2K26 a reason to enjoy the game mode.

Final Verdict

NBA 2K26 is a return to championship form for the basketball video game franchise. The new Dynamic Motion Engine breathes new life into the game, giving it a fresh feel and making it fun again, instead of just feeling like the same game with a fresh coat of paint on it.

The player models look great, the stadiums look absolutely stunning, with Visual Concepts nailing down every exact detail, down to the stitching on their jerseys. The crowd and their interactions are more lifelike than ever, and the entire presentation will have you feeling like you are watching a regular NBA game on television.

Microtransactions continue to be this game’s biggest issue, especially for The City and MyTEAM, but they are still both enjoyable modes.

Additionally, the fact that you still can’t create female builds is disappointing, but the inclusion of WNBA players in MyTEAM is a step in the right direction, and it may become a reality in the next NBA 2K game.

The City is a much smoother experience thanks to changes like running at 60 frames per second, a more accessible and convenient layout allowing you to get in the action quicker, and new modes like Street Kings.

NBA 2K26 is now available on PS5, Xbox Series S | X, Nintendo Switch consoles, and PC.

*NBA 2K25 PS5 key provided by 2K*

‘NBA 2K26 Review’ : A Return To Championship Form was originally published on hiphopwired.com

