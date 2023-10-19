Nepotism FTW: 7 Rappers With Famous Parents [Gallery]

CLOSE

Nepotism works in favor of these rappers. In honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, the celebration continues with a gallery of seven rappers with famous parents.

Fans have a great deal to say about what nepotism has done across the entertainment industry. Whether you became the Karate Kid because you were Will Smith’s adorably talented son Jaden Smith or you made your way on Billboard’s Top 100 list because you have roots at Ludacris‘ label Disturbing the Peace, nepotism is the foundation. Other fans and the artists featured within this gallery might argue that the connections were a great assist, but their talent is what has kept them at the top of their game. Either way, some of the artists included on the list were a surprise to us but it explains a lot.

From today’s leading artists like Coi Leray and Destroy Lonely, there are several talents who were born into the fame. The talent might be found within their DNA.

If you aren’t familiar with the term nepotism, the dictionary would define it as the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives, friends, or associates, especially by giving them jobs. We hear the term more often in the music and film industries where artists and actors are direct descendants of their parents’ talent and investment to the business.

Without their parents vigor throughout the business, maybe certain connections wouldn’t have formed. Comment if you’re for or against nepotism down below.

Check out a gallery of seven rappers with famous parents below:

