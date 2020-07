It’s time for Clare Crawley to find love!

Season 16 of ABC’s The Bachelorette was originally set to be filmed in March and debut in May. Due to COVID-19, ABC put a pause on filming. Now, they are ready to move forward and have released the photos of the men fighting for Crawley’s heart!

There are even a few contestants repping Indiana! Check them out.

New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed! was originally published on radionowindy.com