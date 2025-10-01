Updated Oct. 1, 2025, at 12:27 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup, adding another name to a long list that stretches back to 1999. Since returning as an expansion franchise, Cleveland has cycled through countless quarterbacks in its search for stability under center. Some were highly drafted hopes, others were veterans brought in to stop the bleeding, and many had forgettable stints in brown and orange.

Gabriel will be the 41st starting QB used by the Browns since 1999. Shedeur Sanders, by the way, will remain QB3 for the foreseeable future.

From Tim Couch, the franchise’s first pick after the return, to Derek Anderson’s surprising Pro Bowl year, to Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy’s short-lived tenures, the list is both deep and frustrating for fans. More recent names, such as Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco, have all carried the weight of expectations in Cleveland, with mixed results.

Now Gabriel takes his turn, and Browns fans are once again left wondering if this is finally the quarterback who can change the story.

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

1. Tim Couch Source:Getty 1999-2002 2. Ty Detmer Source:Getty 1999 3. Doug Pederson Source:Getty Doug Pederson #18, Quarterback for the Cleveland Browns calls the play on the line of scrimmage during the American Football Conference Central Division game against the Tennessee Titans on 19th November 2000 at the Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. The Titans won the game 24 – 10. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,usa,sport,18-19 years,sports team,american football – sport,nfl,quarterback,line of scrimmage,match – sport,tennessee,sports activity,nashville,instructions,tennessee titans,cleveland browns,headwear,sports helmet,afc,2000,offense – sporting position,nissan stadium – nashville,center – athlete,snapping the ball,doug pederson 4. Spergon Wynn Source:Getty 2000 5. Kelly Holcomb Source:Getty 2002-2004 6. Jeff Garcia Source:Getty 2004 7. Luke McCown Source:Getty 2004 8. Trent Dilfer Source:Getty 2005 9. Charlie Frye Source:Getty 2005-2007 10. Derek Anderson Source:Getty 2006-2009 11. Brady Quinn Source:Getty 2008, 2009 12. Ken Dorsey Source:Getty 2008 13. Bruce Gradkowski Source:Getty 2008 14. Colt McCoy Source:Getty 2010, 2011 15. Jake Delhomme Source:Getty 2010 16. Seneca Wallace Source:Getty 2010, 2011 17. Brandon Weeden Source:Getty 2012, 2013 18. Thad Lewis Source:Getty 2012 19. Jason Campbell Source:Getty 2013 20. Brian Hoyer Source:Getty 2013, 2014 21. Johnny Manziel Source:Getty 2014, 2015 22. Connor Shaw Source:Getty 2014 23. Josh McCown Source:Getty 2015, 2016 24. Austin Davis Source:Getty 2015 25. Cody Kessler Source:Getty 2016 26. Robery Griffin III Source:Getty 2016 27. DeShone Kizer Source:Getty 2017 28. Kevin Hogan Source:Getty 2017 29. Baker Mayfield Source:Getty 2018-2021 30. Tyrod Taylor Source:Getty 2018 31. Case Keenum Source:Getty 2021 32. Nick Mullens Source:Getty 2021 33. Jacoby Brissett Source:Getty 2021 34. Deshaun Watson Source:Getty 2022-2024 35. Joe Flacco Source:Getty 2023 36. Dorian Thompson-Robinson Source:Getty 2023, 2024 37. P.J. Walker Source:Getty 2023 38. Jeff Driskel Source:Getty 2023 39. Jameis Winston Source:Getty 2024 40. Bailey Zappe Source:Getty 2024