New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Published on August 11, 2025

Mature teacher interacts with students while asking questions

Source: Ridofranz / Getty

North Carolina has recently enacted several new education laws, including rules limiting cellphone use in schools, a new requirement for arts education graduation credits, and the launch of a pilot program focused on career development plans.

There are also ongoing discussions regarding teacher salary increases and a study on pay structures.

In the Charlotte area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) will begin the 2025-2026 academic year on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

This start date complies with state law, which requires schools to begin no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

1. Cellphone Regulation

Cellphone Regulation Source:Getty

Public schools must limit student access to wireless devices — including cellphones, tablets, and gaming systems — during instructional time. The Department of Public Instruction will submit annual compliance reports to lawmakers.

Source: Carolina Public Press

2. School Nurse Shortage:

School Nurse Shortage: Source:Getty

House Bill 433 allows licensed registered nurses with at least two years of experience to be paid on the certified school nurse scale without requiring a four-year degree.

Source: EdNC

3. Teacher Pay

Teacher Pay Source:Getty

Senate Bill 252 provides an average 2.3% raise for teachers in the 2025-26 school year, along with a $3,000 bonus, and an average 3.3% increase over two years.

Source: EdNC

4. Arts Education Requirement

Arts Education Requirement Source:Getty

Students must complete at least one arts education credit—in dance, music, theatre, or visual arts—between grades 6 and 12. This applies to students entering grade 6 in 2022-23 and grade 9 in 2025-26.

Source: North Carolina Department of Public Instruction

5. Career Development Program

Career Development Program Source:Getty

A new pilot program will create career development plans to help students prepare for the workforce.

Source: EdNC

