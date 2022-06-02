CLOSE

There’s no argument that celebrated actress Nia Long is always a welcomed topic of discussion. However, her rank went up a few extra points this past Memorial Day when she began trending on social media shortly after a big Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference Finals for her fiancé, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

However, the praise was less about his franchise’s big win for Boston and more about how lucky he is to be engaged to a baddie like the one and only Nia Long — Black America’s premiere girl-next-door of the ’90s that still proves to be a forever crush.

The “Long obsession” was reignited after the Love Jones star posted a clip on Twitter (seen above) to celebrate the Celtics’ late-night 100-96 victory, guaranteeing Boston’s 2022 NBA Finals seat against the Golden State Warriors. With a high-kick and laugh that could still light up a screen, Long’s six-second clip made her the talk of the night. With no reason other than to put some respect on her name, it seemed like everyone spent the night paying homage to all that Nia Long has given us and reminding Udoka to count his blessings.

Oh yes, and there was a whole lot of thirsting as well! Apparently Nia Long being a soon-to-be-married woman, cheering on her soon-to-be-husband that she’s been with for the past 12 years, didn’t stop many from willing to risk it all.

We’re here to officially say that we join the masses in celebrating Nia Long just because, proving that she’s still the It Black Girl-Turned-Woman of our collective dreams. Take a look below to see just some of the many out there who agree:

Nia Long Is Still Everyone’s Ideal Black Dream Girl was originally published on blackamericaweb.com