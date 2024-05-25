Listen Live
News

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Published on May 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Gotham / Getty

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj has been arrested for carrying drugs in Amsterdam while traveling on her Pink Friday 2 tour. The 41-year-old rap veteran was filming on Instagram Live during the incident.

Keep reading to see some of Nicki’s tweets and reactions from fans on social media.

Before the arrest, Minaj was live tweeting on X (formerly Twitter) about the incident. In one post she wrote, “This is how they plant things in your luggage”.

From AllHipHop:

According to a video posted to social media, the diamond-selling rapper was arrested in The Netherlands on suspicion of drug possession or, as she claimed “pre-rolls.” The clip, filmed by Minaj, shows her being confronted by police and demanding a lawyer.

Nicki later replied to one of the authorities, “So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Entertainment

Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, Resigns Due To Issues Surrounding ‘Yeezy Porn’

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Urges Him ‘Speak The Truth’

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

News

Watch Roger Fortson’s Funeral: Livestream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Georgia

News

Ohio: Recreational Marijuana Could Be For Sale In June

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close