Nicki Minaj Puts On Cape To Defend Jesy Nelson After She Was Called Out For “Blackfishing,” Twitter Reacts

Nicki Minaj continues to make Barbz’s jobs even more challenging when it comes to defending her.

Chatter around Nicki Minaj simmered down after the ballsy tweet that had her looking like a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic. The Queens rapper is back in the headlines after deciding to die on a hill protecting former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson after she was called out for “blackfishing” and cultural appropriation in the video for her new super-mid single “Boyz.”

In case y’all missed it, Nicki Minaj, who has a history of working with problematic artists, is featured in the song and in the video that also has a cameo from Diddy. Things got interesting when Instagram user NoHun shared screenshots of Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock expressing her concerns about Nelson cosplaying as a Black woman. Pinnock also wrote numerous times that Nelson “blocked us,” referring to herself and her current Little Mix band members Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

Minaj, who, just can’t seem to stay out of her own way as of late, decided to speak on the matter during an Instagram Live session with Jesy Nelson. In typical Minaj fashion, she attacked the Pinnock, a Black woman, while at the same time pulling the Black woman card.

“Sweetheart, take them text messages and shove it up your f***ing a**,” Minaj said. “When you do clown sh*t, I gotta treat you and talk to you like you a clown. [You] don’t have to come out and try to ruin anyone. Let her enjoy this time.”

Minaj also claimed Leigh-Anne Pinnock was “in this woman’s roof and you ain’t talk about this shit for 10 years.”

“And as soon as you see she got a video coming out with Nicki Minaj and Puffy, now you sending stations text messages and all this sh*t, print those messages out, busy yo ass open and shove it up your motherf***ing a**,” she ridiculously continued.

Minaj also used the moment to make her return to Twitter to bask in the toxicity that is her fanbase who defend her, even when she is clearly on the wrong side of history.

Twitter, who has been tired of Minaj’s shenanigans as of late, called the rapper out for her treatment of Pinnock. You can peep those in the gallery below.

