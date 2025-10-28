Listen Live
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Published on October 28, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duke v Arizona

Gilbert Arenas defintiely earned one of his nicknames after going full troll after the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier in connection with an NBA gambling investigation. After Gilbert Arenas himself had a similar brush with the law, the former NBA player and current broadcaster had a little fun with the news by framing himself as an informant.

Taking to social media, Gilbert Arenas, 43, shared a photo of himself carrying a so-called “informant lunch” wearing a University of Washington Huskies basketball jersey, which some might remember from the film The 6th Man starring Marlon Wayans and Kadeem Hardison.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQKa4ATknGw/?img_index=1

Related Stories

On a Thursday airing of Gil’s Arena, the former Washington Wizards All-Star leaned into the snitch allegations but also raised a fair point that, despite the NBA revealing that the gambling operation that landed Billups and Rozier in hot water was reportedly connected to the Mafia, only Black people are making the headlines.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQKf6l7EgoV/

As we reported earlier this year, Arenas was implicated in a gambling ring operating out of his Encino, Calif. home with involvement from members of an Israeli crime mob. Arenas posted a $50,000 bond in July. Just as he’s doing now, Arenas played up the arrest and his going free with a hilarious video of him being sprung from the joint.

The claims that Billups and Rozier are facing are still developing in the news. Adding to this, former Cleveland Cavaliers player and coach Damon Jones was also arrested in a separate but related case that also has ties to the Mafia.

On social media, the jokes have been flying after the NBA’s gambling arrest spree. We’ve got reactions below.

Photo: Getty

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

Pop Culture

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Entertainment

Solange Knowles Named First-Ever All-School Scholar-in-Residence at USC Thornton School of Music

Local

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

20 Items
Celebrity

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Celebrity

Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close