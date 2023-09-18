No Vaseline: Ice Cube Clowns Elon Musk On The Tesla Chief’s Social Media Platform, X Users Approve

CLOSE

Ice Cube has been making some heada** decisions and saying some ridiculousness on social media, but we gotta give him props for this latest moment.

Elon Musk felt the former NWA member’s wrath after sharing the classic Ice Cube meme on X (formerly known as Twitter). The “No Vaseline” rapper sonned Musk on his app after seeing the meme that featured a photo of the rapper next to a glass of water with the caption, “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?”

Cube hit the Tesla chief where it hurts by remixing the meme and making light of Musk’s terrible leadership and direction since acquiring Twitter and stupidly rebranding it to X.

In his post, Cube took a photo of the old Twitter logo and shared it next to a dumpster on fire with the caption, “Remember Twitter? This it now, feel stupid yet?”

Oof.

Ice Cube’s History of Social Media Behavior

We have to salute Cube for that one, or like they say, a “broken clock is right twice a day.” But what we won’t be here is a prisoner of the moment cause, like Musk, Cube has been making some very questionable decisions as of late.

Ice Cube was the subject of a 2020 report by The Daily Beast after sharing some antisemitic photos and posts. Defending his decision, he wrote, “What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.”

Cube has also been getting cozy with right-wing pundits like Tucker Carlson and conspiracy theorist peddler RFK Jr.

He also infamously turned down a phone call with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss issues in the Black community.

Welp.

X users have been giving Ice Cube his props for his well-thought-out clapback. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

