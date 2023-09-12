NYFW Street Style: These Fashion Girlies Slayed ESSENCE Fashion House

We told you the girlies brought beauty realness to ESSENCE Fashion House during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on September 9. And, the attendees’ style and fashion choices were just as fabulous. Scroll to see the street style slay.
Understanding the assignment that the ESSENCE Fashion House always gives, attendees went above and beyond in their ‘fits. Every room of the Manhattan loft was filled the gworls stepping on necks and leaving no crumbs as they attended workshops, panels, and shopping activations.
Black fashionistas and fashionist(o)s filled the event halls, donning some of the season’s hottest looks. HelloBeautiful saw timeless garments like structured denim and lush leather, innovative hand-made custom couture, and bright colors and sheer fabrics in the space.
Black designers were also a fan favorite style choice. HB spotted Hanifa designs, Tia Adeola dresses, BruceGlen coordinates, Brandon Blackwood mini bags, and Telfar totes, just to name a few.
Some of our favorite looks are below. Check it out – and if you missed our beauty round up, see it here.
1. @Ashleemademedoit's Bedazzled Suit
@Ashleemademedoit gives us professional posh in her tan, jeweled suit from Fashion Nova. She pairs the look with a cute silver mini purse from her brand, House of Rehab.
2. Tied Down With @Urbannative_
It is the ties for us. Get into this custom made vest with a long multi-tie back in various patterns and prints worn by @urbannative_
3. @Miss_faye1 Rocks The Denim Monochromatic Trend
@Miss_faye1 gives a nod to the denim trend in a cute, casual look. We love her pairing of a denim vest with a blue high-low, wide band skirt and dark blue Christian Dior tote.
4. @Im_alicia_ Slays in Crochet Couture
Crochet Couture is the category for @Im_alicia_ . We love the lime green and blue colorways and bold design of the look.
5. Color-Blocking Retroness by @Missashakamilah
If color-blocking was a person, it would be @Missashakamilah. The look is giving us brightness, joy, and nostalgic, retro vibes.
6. @Rashandashanda's Pearlfect Outfit
Pearls are a girl’s best friend. And @Rashandashanda shows us why in this body hugging mini dress with pearl detailing and a bold bag.
7. Fab, Funky, And Functional In @lakisarenee's Animal Print
@lakisarenee rocks an oversized animal print outfit accented by a wide black and gold belt. The outfit doubles as a dress – and pants – with its removable zipper. The look is fabulous, funky, and fashionable.
8. Flower Child
This ESSENCE Fashion House attendee is giving retro realness with her whimsy ensemble. The pairing of the flower bustier and purse is masterful. And her studded jeans take the look over the top.