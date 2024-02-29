Off-White To Debut New Sneaker “The Baller” In Fall/Winter ’24 Collection, Social Media Has Thoughts

CLOSE

But it appears the brand founded by late designer Virgil Abloh aims to change that way of thinking with its latest upcoming release, “The Baller.”

Rather than take an iconic Jordan silhouette and give it the Off-White treatment, they’ve now got their own silhouette, still outfitted with the brand’s familiar design cues.

The sneaker is way sportier than any other Off-White designs, with a foot-hugging upper and curving outsole that even covers the toe for additional traction. Staying true to the OG basketball sneaker vibes, the first colorway has the same pebbled rich orange leather akin to a basketball and even the rubber seams to break up the panels.

Sneakerheads from the early 2000s will nostalgically remember Starbury’s, adidas‘ Tracy McGrady line, and DADA Supreme sneakers when getting their hands on these.

In true Off-White fashion, the bold block prints are throughout, including phrases like “AUTOGRAPH HERE” and “FOR ANKLE BREAKERS ONLY,” with oversized typical Off-White logos throughout. The shoe also appears to have a strap across the ankle for added holding power.

Other colorways have popped up online, including an incredibly loud black bedazzled pair, another basketball leather pair with yellow accents, a lime green and purple colorway, and a more tame black and grey offering.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, “The Baller” is part of the much more extensive Fall/Winter 2024 Off-White collection, which is set to debut today, Feb. 29, helmed by Art and Image Director Ib Kamara. Ushering a new Off-White era, the collection’s been dubbed “Black By Popular Demand.”

“The Fall Winter 2024 ‘BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND’ collection explores the influence of Black Culture on the world from a place of joy and unfiltered expression,” explains the site.

You can watch the entire FW24 show today at 11:30 a.m. on Off—white.com.

See the mixed social media reviews of Off-White’s “The Baller” sneaker below.

