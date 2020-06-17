Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

After protest and civil unrest continue around the state of Ohio due to the Black Lives Matter movement, Governor Mike DeWine has announced the beginning stages of police reform in the state.

DeWine has put together several points that he thinks will bring improvement and reform to our police statewide. But these changes do not go into effect right away. They have to be passed into law by legislation. See a breakdown of what Governor DeWine would like to see changed including officers being licensed and further training.

