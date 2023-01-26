CLOSE

Twitter is a funny place boy! And Boosie took to his twitter page to do what Boosie do! Lol

First things first: He speculated that the Boxer Oscar De La Hoya got a BBL! But he said “too?” like it might be some other men walking around with BBL’s? But why Oscar though is my question. Here’s a current photo(s) of Oscar from the other day:

I know — these aren’t the best body shots but honestly I don’t even know what Boosie’s talking about so I’m gonna move on from that!

Ok the 2nd thing he tweeted about was Golden Showers! Apparently he doesn’t give them or receive them BUT he did give off the impression it’s some fellas out here in the industry that like for women to drop deuces on em?!?! Lol I’m just reading the tweets ya! Check them out below!

OMG! Boosie Thinks Oscar De La Hoya Had A BBL!? [TWEETS] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com