Lawd these two boy! Part of me is relieved they’re currently not together so maybe we’ll get a break from their toxicity. Still it continues after Chrisean jumped on her live and while on — she contemplated getting an abortion saying:

” I can’t be pregnant while this n***a cheating”

Well Blue Face seemingly responded by commenting:

” Do it please”

Honestly I have no words for either. From the cheating allegations to Blue Face questioning who the daddy is — many are hoping his latest jab is enough to finally set her free. Some don’t even think she’s with child but that’s a whole other layer we ain’t got time to get into!

Check out the posts from social media below to see for yourself and stay tuned in for more updates because you know damn well this saga ain’t over!

OMG! Chrisean Hints At An Abortion…Blue Face Says “Do It Please” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com