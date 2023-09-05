On This Day September 5, 1989: Young MC Released His Debut Album Stone Cold Rhymin’

CLOSE

Young MC, the L.A.-based rapper, made an impact in the hip-hop scene with the release of his debut album, “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” in 1989. This groundbreaking record blended clever lyricism with unique beats, earning Young MC a ton of praise. The album’s standout track, “Bust a Move,” brought him to fame and became a classic, winning him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” was an example of Young MC’s storytelling powers and his ability to craft catchy, relatable narratives that clicked with a broad audience.

The album showcased his stamina in rhyming and tackled various themes, from relationships to social issues. Young MC’s debut left a mark on the golden era of hip-hop, setting the stage for his continued success as a rapper and songwriter. “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” remains a celebrated piece of work for its role in shaping hip-hop’s evolution and proving Young MC’s talent as a lyricist.

