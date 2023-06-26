Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 BET Awards With Busta Rhymes, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones & More Honored

CLOSE

The 2023 BET Awards took place last night (June 25) in Los Angeles, and it proved to be culture’s biggest night. One fan tweeted, “The Source Awards is back,” after rapper Sexxy Red performed her viral hit “Pound Town” from the audience. It was a celebration, honoring 50 years of Hip Hop and the rising Black talent in music. Check out a few of our favorite moments from the show below.

The pre-show and red carpet interviews started off a bit rocky with fans complaining about the glitchy sound online. The awards also didn’t have a host or a script, and we speculate that is largely due to the ongoing writer’s strike. Instead, celebrities were forced to take the DJ’s music cues to know when to take the stage.

Regardless of the BET Awards innovative improvisation this year, there were many moments to celebrate. Busta Rhymes was honored with a lifetime achievement award, which he joyously received with an emotional acceptance speech. Patti LaBelle did her best with a tribute performance to the late Tina Turner, who died in May. She allegedly missed some of the lyrics due to a teleprompter malfunction.

The BET Awards also honored 50 years of Hip Hop with performances from legendary talent like MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Kid ‘n Play, Master P, Yo-Yo, Remy Ma and the 69 Boyz. Today’s biggest acts also took the stage like Coco Jones, who received “Best New Artist,” and gave a warm and loving speech to the little Black girls watching at home. Other artist like GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lola Brooke, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert took the stage as well.

Check out our favorite moments from “Cutlure’s Biggest Night” below:

