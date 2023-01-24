Papz Blow Down On Omarion About That Red Carpet Moment!

CLOSE

“Everybody simmer down…I’m single AF”

Words from the beautiful and newly single — Nia Long! This after she attended the “You People” red carpet hand in hand with Omarion and had everyone asking what’s up?! Honestly I thought it was cute and harmless (you know how many celebrities show up to red carpets)! I figured she was solo having her moment then spotted Omarion and was like “boy bring your behind here with yo cute self and take this photo with me real quick” LOL! Aight maybe she didn’t do it just like that but we can only imagine!

Well paparazzi caught Omarion at LAX and asked what we all wanted to know and even though Nia said what she said — here’s what he had to say about it!

Video per The Shade Room

