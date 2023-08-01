Pastor Mike Jr. Leads 2023 Stellar Award Winners

CLOSE

Pastor Mike Jr was the big winner at the 38th Annual Stellar Awards. The singer took home 8 awards including Album of the Year (“Winning”) and Male Artist of the Year. DOE and Zacardi Cortez also took home 3 awards.

Special honorees include CeCe Winans (Aretha Franklin Icon Award), Dottie Peoples (Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award), Reverend Dr. Milton Biggham (the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award), and Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones (the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award).

Radio awards includewinning Major Market Station of the Year and 100.9’swinning Gospel Announcer of the Year. The 2023 Stellar Awards can be seen on BET on Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET; and on Bounce TV on Sunday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET. The show will also air in nationwide syndication from Aug. 7 to Sept. 10.

Artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Song of the year: “Impossible”; Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune & JeVon Hill; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Male artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Albertina Walker female artist of the year: DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

Duo/chorus group of the year: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

New artist of the year: Lena Byrd Miles; Brand New; My Block Inc.

Album of the year: Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Choir of the year: Brent Jones; Nothing Else Matters (INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING, PRAISE HIM); JDI Entertainment

Producer of the year: Tye Tribbett & Joseph Bethea; All Things New; Motown Gospel

Contemporary duo/chorus group of the year: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

Contemporary male artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Traditional male artist of the year: Zacardi Cortez; Imprint; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Contemporary female artist of the year: DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

Contemporary album of the year: Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Traditional album of the year: Imprint; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year: “When I Pray”; Doe; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

