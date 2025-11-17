Patrick Beverley Arrested Reportedly After Finding Underaged Sister With 18-Year-Old, Social Media Jumps In

Ex-NBA player Patrick Beverley has found himself behind bars. The former baller was arrested in Texas on Friday at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richmond on a felony assault charge.

According to the jail records discovered by TMZ, the charge against him is categorized as Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation.

It’s listed as a third-degree felony, so he posted his $40,000 bond and was scheduled to be released that day from the Fort Bend County jail.

The sheriff’s office says a call came in at 3:50 a.m. about a disturbance in the Houston suburb of Rosharon. Once deputies arrived, they learned “a situation transpired between family members leading to a family violence incident.” Later on, officials identified one of the men involved as Patrick Beverley.

The investigation is ongoing, but his lawyer has released a statement explaining that the altercation occurred when Beverley found his underage sister home alone with an 18-year-old man.

The complete statement reads:

“Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor. Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court.”

Beverley reposted the message to his social media accounts, and later seemed to address the allegations, tweeting, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv❤️🙏🏾”

Social media’s response has been mixed, with some saluting him for standing up for his family. In contrast, others say it’s karma for the inappropriate comments his co-host, Jason Williams, made about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship.

