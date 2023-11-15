CLOSE

The Kansas City Chief was chopping it up with brothers Peyton and Eli Manning on the Monday Night Football edition of the Manningcast to talk about the rumor that he rocks the same underwear every time he plays an NFL game.

The quarterback confirms that it’s true, and it all began after a very successful first season in the league, so he decided to run with it. However, before he gets endlessly roasted online, he wants everyone to know that it’s not nearly as disgusting as it sounds.

“First, my wife got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes explained. “But, at the same time, I threw them on that first season. We had a pretty good season that season. I only wear them for game day, though, so [they are] not too worn down or not like he’s like nasty, unclean. I wash them every once in a while at least.”

Not cleaning them after every wear is already a bit sketchy, but it gets even worse when he adds that if the Chiefs are really doing well, they don’t even get tossed in the washer. Yikes.

“I mean, if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash it.” said Mahomes, “I got to just keep it rolling. So, you know, as long as I’m winning football games. I’ll keep the superstition going.”

Mahomes’ red undies situation was hinted at earlier this year when his former backup QB Chad Henne told ESPN’s Adam Schefter about the superstitious act shortly after he retired.

If you do the math, he’s been in the league for six years, and with 17 regular season games, that’s 85 games. But with two Super Bowl-winning deep playoff runs, the underwear might have some extra strength stench and a few stains.

Nevertheless, the jokes are endless on X. See the reactions below.

Patrick Mahomes Admits He’s Worn Same Underwear Every Game Of His NFL Career, Social Media Gets The Ick was originally published on cassiuslife.com