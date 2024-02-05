Patrick Mahomes Sr. Smiles in Mug Shot After DWI Arrest, Social Media Reacts

CLOSE

but he may have been going a bit too hard.

His son, Patrick Mahomes Jr., the two-time Super Bowl Champion and Kansas City Chiefs, has just clinched another AFC championship win to make it to the Super Bowl again.

Mahomes Sr. has been caught tailgating with fans in recent weeks, and it appears he got a jump on this weekend’s festivities after being arrested on a DWI charge Saturday night in Tyler, Texas.

According to jail records obtained by PEOPLE, Mahomes was booked in Smith County jail before he was ultimately released after paying a $10,000 bond.

This isn’t the first time the 53-year-old has gotten behind the wheel while intoxicated– records show it’s his third time.

It happened in 2018 and again in 2019, for which he pleaded guilty and served 40 days in jail over weekends.

He once avoided getting in the driver’s seat but was arrested for public intoxication in 2016 when Mahomes Jr.’s Texas Tech was embattled in a double overtime game against TCU.

Mahomes Sr. saw his own success in professional sports after being drafted in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB draft. He’d get his start in the minor leagues before reaching Triple-A and eventually making his majors debut for the Misessota Twins in 1996. He’s most known for his time with the Twins until he was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

He then became a journeyman with mostly one-season stints with the Yokohama BayStars, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, and several minor league squads.

Mahomes Jr also pitched while at Texas Tech but quit the team after his freshman year to focus on football, which is proving to be a sound move for the 2× Super Bowl MVP looking to win his third Vince Lombardi trophy this Sunday, Feb.11, against the San Francisco 49ers.

Social media always enjoys Mahomes Sr.’s antics and post-game interviews, so they’re not taking his arrest too seriously. Check out the reactions below.

