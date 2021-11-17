LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

J. Prince could solve world hunger, if you tasked him to do it.

The Houston mogul has done plenty of things in this world, from going up against the federal government and winning to being the founder of one of the most prominent independent labels in hip-hop. He’s also known as one of the more feared and respected entities in the genre, if not all of music. And after apparently squashing the beef between Calabasas neighbors in Drake and Kanye West in the name of Larry Hoover, they want J. Prince to possibly fix more things in America, namely the student debt crisis.

According to @itsmewhiteman, putting Prince on the thing crippling young adults across America would eliminate plenty of issues if he could get Ye and Drizzy to take a picture together.

“We gotta get J. Prince on the student loan crisis,” she wrote on Tuesday (November 16).

The move arrived after J. Prince and Kanye shared a photo of the two of them alongside Drake at Drake’s mansion in Toronto.

“What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada,” he wrote. “Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert.”

To date, the student loan crisis is approximately $1.73 trillion according to CNBC, with states such as New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Connecticut racking up the most loan debt on average. The average debt of graduates in the three states begins at $38,000, whereas states such as Texas and California rank in the bottom half of the chart, with an average of $26,000 and $21,000 in student loan debt.

The roll continued from there to figure out what Prince could fix, from world peace to promoting President Biden’s Build Back Better Act and even the relationship between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. See a full rundown of hilarious J. Prince memes below.

People Want J. Prince To End These Different Issues After Squashing Drake/Kanye West Beef was originally published on theboxhouston.com