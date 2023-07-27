Photos Leak Of Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club & Moncler Collaboration, Twitter Thanks Bubble Coat Gawds

CLOSE

Thankfully, one of the most iconic street brands, Billionaire Boys Club, is hooking up with legendary winter weather outfitter Moncler to ensure you’re still fresh when the temperatures finally drop.

Both brands have yet to announce the collaboration officially, but thanks to the Instagram account hidden.ny –which is known for spotting streetwear pieces relatively early– we got a sneak peek at what will hopefully be available for fans to cop.

According to the Instagram account’s post, you can expect a puffer jacket –one of Moncler’s most notable offerings– that appears to have imprinted dollar signs, a nod to a design that BBC often uses. There’s also a cool twist on the Moncler logo that still features the brand’s name at the bottom, but instead of the usual “M,” there’s the BBC astronaut head logo.

Another photo shows a t-shirt with Billionaire Boys Club’s arch logo, but the Moncler logo encompasses the astronaut’s head.

Lastly is what appears to be a black varsity jacket in wool, with leather sleeves and white detail on the ribbed cuffs. Across the back is the mash-up logo seen on other pieces in the collection.

Highsnobiety reports that the collection will also include some interesting footwear and that Moncler says the collection will be more extensive than people expect.

“From puffer coats, t-shirts, and varsity jackets to padded boots and trail-ready sneakers, Billionaire Boys Club’s Moncler line looks to be unusually extensive for a collection outside of the Genius line,” Highsnobiety writes.

See how hyped Twitter is about the forthcoming collection below.

