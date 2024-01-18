With the NFL Playoffs in full swing, the majority of America are cheering on their favorite teams as they advance through the bracket, hoping to get a shot at the Super Bowl. Without a doubt, these warriors of the gridiron have been working tirelessly on the field, snagging touchdowns and major tackles along the way.
However, we also have to point out that a lot of these men are looking incredibly good while doing it.
THE STUDY
With this in mind, online casino site Gamblino has conducted a study on the hottest NFL players of the 2023-2024 season. Using Ranker’s list of the NFL’s hottest players of 2023 as a base, Gamblino ran each player’s image through AttractivenessTest, which predicts how humans would rate someone’s facial attractiveness on a scale of 0 to 10.
Gamblino also utilized the nine most recent Instagram posts of each player, calculating the total number of comments with the “heart-eyes” emoji ().
Finally, they retrieved each player’s height from the NFL website, with taller players up to 6’5 receiving a higher score. (Interestingly, players that are taller than 6’5 are marked lower.)
These factors determined the overall attractive score (out of 100) for each player. And thus, the list was born!
(Keep in mind, this is based on Gamblino’s findings. Not ours.)
And now, here are 25 of the hottest NFL players of the 2023-2024 season!
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study was originally published on foxync.com
1. Jimmy Garoppolo
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Position: Quarterback
Score: 76.71 (out of 100)
2. Joey Bosa
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Position: Linebacker
Score: 75.45
3. Harrison Butker
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Kicker
Score: 64.59
4. Joe Burrow
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Quarterback
Score: 64.46
5. CeeDee Lamb
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 64.17
6. Travis Kelce
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Tight End
Score: 63.37
7. Robert Woods
Team: Houston Texans
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 61.05
8. Chase Claypool
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 60.02
9. Stefon Diggs
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 58.71
10. Aaron Rodgers
Team: New York Jets
Position: Quarterback
Score: 57.67
11. Tee Higgins
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 57.15
12. Michael Thomas
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 56.33
13. Justin Jefferson
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 54.88
14. Grant Delpit
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: Strong Safety
Score: 54.86
15. Drake London
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 54.55
16. Justin Fields
Team: Chicago Bears
Position: Quarterback
Score: 53.73
17. Odell Beckham Jr.
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 52.54
18. Alvin Kamara
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: Running Back
Score: 52.44
19. Sauce Gardner
Team: New York Jets
Position: Cornerback
Score: 52.34
20. Mike Badgley
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: Kicker
Score: 51.37
21. Alex Anzalone
Team: Detroit Lions
Position: Linebacker
Score: 50.32
22. TJ Watt
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: Linebacker
Score: 49.33
23. Kirk Cousins
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: Quarterback
Score: 48.95
24. Chase Young
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: Defensive End
Score: 45.34
25. Deebo Samuel
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: Wide Receiver
Score: 44.12