Poked In PC: Derek Chauvin Got Shanked In Prison, X Goes About Its Business

George Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, is reportedly in the hospital after he was assaulted by a fellow inmate. Apparently, the disgraced ex-cop got shanked.

Reportedly, Chauvin, 47, got stabbed on Friday (Nov. 24) in Arizona.

Reports the Associated Press:

The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday. In a statement, the agency said responding employees contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate, who it did not name, was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Chauvin Chauvin is serving a 22-year sentence for second degree murder and a 21-year sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

News of Chauvin catching an L was met with what you should expect in the social media universe; from kudos to obliviousness to any suffering the convicted murderer may have to endure. We compiled some of the best in the gallery.

