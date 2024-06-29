‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Monet Finally Realizes She Is A Terrible Mom, Diana & Dru Dodge A Fatal Bullet

CLOSE

Riq Spills The Beans On The Entire Plot

With a target on their back, Dru ( Lovell Adams-Gray ) and Diana are now on the run. Noma (Caroline Chikezie) killed her right hand, Obi (Kyle Vincent Terry), and replaced him with Cane (Woody McClain), who is now also her new boy toy. Brayden (Gianna Paolo) gets the new drug operation off the ground, taking us into this week’s season finale of part I of the Power Book II: Ghost’s final season.

Monet’s world comes crumbling down on top of her after Riq confirms to her and Cane that he devised a plot with Dru and Diana to kill her because he initially thought Monet tried to kill Tasha.

Riq assures Monet that they are on sound footing for now, and all three agree that Dru and Diana have got to go. Dru and Diana are on the run, and we are not talking about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s tour.

With a target on her children’s backs, Monet has another problem: Detective Carter (Michael Ealy), who stops by the house to put the squeeze on the matriarch of the Tejada clan as part of a plan to turn Monet and Riq against each other.

Strapped for cash and with no one they can turn to for help, they end up at a cheap motel, but their moment of brief peace comes to a quick end because Diana stupidly paid for the room using her mother’s credit card instead of cash.

With their location exposed, Monet and Cane head to the motel. Somehow, even with the upper hand, Dru and Diana escape again.

Cane’s new boo, sorry Effie (Alix Lapri), Noma, is still not onto Riq and Brayden getting back into the drug dealing game thanks to MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) helping keep her off their scene.

Noma wants MacLean’s help building new political connections, and he obliges but also tries to get her in pants by offering to be her date. Noma tells Maclean she is good and already has someone in mind to be her date.

Cane & Dru Finally Square Up

Let’s keep it a buck. Cane has been waiting for this moment for a long time, and it presents an opportunity to show Dru he is better at the drug game and more than just a goon.

Hot on Dru’s trail, Cane finally catches up with his brother when Dru hits a stash spot after dropping Diana off at her former fling, Salim’s crib. Dru and Diana have no idea that Riq’s favorite and expensive informant, Pinky, is watching and has already tipped Riq off to Diana’s current location.

The two have an intense exchange, and it almost looks like Dru is about to have his Christmas canceled, but once again, he manages to escape.

At Salim’s crib, Diana opens up to her former faux hotep king. She apologizes for exposing for being raised in the suburbs and tells him she is in big trouble.

Salim accepts Diana’s apology and tells her she can stay at one of his rich, adopted white parents’ house in Connecticut. Salim also gives her a vehicle she can use to get there.

Riq shows up demanding Salim tell him where Diana went. Salim tries to play tough but quickly spills the beans when Riq pulls a gun out.

Salim gets brave, tries to fight Riq, and gets killed in the process. He won’t be missed, but Riq now knows where Diana is.

Monet Finally Realizes She Has Been The World’s Worst Mom

It took four seasons, but Monet finally had her come-to-Jesus moment and realized she had been a terrible mom and that her kids had every right to hate her.

Another argument with cousin Janet (Golden Brooks) and a flashback of bringing a young Dru to a drug deal, leading to him killing a man to protect her, helped her realize she has been a villain to her kids all along.

Janet also drops the bombshell on Monet that she has been oblivious to the fact that her daughter is pregnant, making her realize she almost killed not just her daughter but her grandchild.

With a new look on life, regarding her kids, she reaches out to Cane, who is just about to kill Dru and saves Dru’s life. Cane doesn’t miss the opportunity to beat Dru’s ass and tell him that he is no longer welcome at the penthouse.

With one child safe, it’s time to save another, Diana. Riq shows up where Diana is holding out and is about to kill Diana, but Monet shows up in the nick of time to tell Riq to chill and that he will be a daddy.

Whoa.

Monet and Diana share an emotional hug, and Riq bounces, but he has something else to consider now.

Cane Declares His Independence, & Riq Makes A Power Move

Cane is tired of being a goon. With Dru out of the way and Obi gone, he finally sees an opportunity to become a boss. He heads to a fancy gathering with Noma and is tasked with keeping a political figure occupied while Noma uses her charm to secure a necessary bag. Cane continues to impress his boss/boo.

Back at Noma’s crib, Cane tells Noma that he is no longer a momma’s boy; he’s his own man, which makes Noma extremely open.

At the new drug operation, Brayden, who is now laying up with Elle (Talia Robinson) and happily getting high off the supply, impresses Riq with how smoothly they are moving drugs through merch.

While at the bar, Riq spies Noma’s daughter in the building introduces himself to her and makes a power move that could help him and Brayden in the long run.

Riq continues to play chess, while others continue to play checkers.

Now, we wait for Part II of the final season; until then, you can check out these reactions to the season finale.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Monet Finally Realizes She Is A Terrible Mom, Diana & Dru Dodge A Fatal Bullet was originally published on cassiuslife.com