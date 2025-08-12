Listen Live
President Donald Trump Eyes Federal Takeover Of D.C., Plans To Evict Unhoused Citizens

Published on August 12, 2025

Federal Law Enforcement Increases DC Presence After Trump Decries Crime

President Donald Trump alarmed many as it appears he is eyeing a federal takeover via law enforcement of the Nation’s Capital, zeroing in on crime and a desire to clean up the city. Along with ordering FBI agents to patrol the city’s streets, President Donald Trump is also considering deploying the National Guard.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to the nation in a Monday morning (August 11) news conference that will address crime across D.C. Taking to Truth Social to announce the aims of the conference, Trump wrote that the news conference will “not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital.”

Along with the FBI, over 450 officers were part of a weekend “surge,” and some on social media captured the uptick in police activity across the city. It appears that Trump’s move was inspired in part by an alleged incident involving DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, who was beaten after attempting to stop a carjacking in the city.

Also over the weekend, Trump turned his ire toward D.C.’s unhoused population, taking to Truth Social once more to lay out his desire to move the unhoused to as-of-yet determined locations.

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

On X, some are reacting to President Donald Trump’s missive to clean up Washington, D.C.’s streets. Others are noting this is a smokescreen for the Epstein Files scandal.

We’ve got reactions below.

UPDATE: President Donald Trump spoke earlier today (Aug. 11) from the Press Briefing Room at the White House, stating that he is placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal supervision. Trump also talked about spiking numbers in D.C., but news networks such as CNN and MSNBC showed graphics detailing that crime is actually on a serious downswing in the city.

