Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium
If grabbing a beer at an NFL game is part of your game-day ritual, you’re in the right place.
Before we dive in, let’s get one thing out of the way—we don’t set the prices (don’t shoot the messenger!). But we would love for you to share this article and help spread the word: beer at the stadium is going to cost you, no matter where you go.
Prices vary by city and stadium, but let’s be honest—when that craving hits, you’re going to find the beer guy and grab one anyway.
After doing some digging, here’s what we found as the average price for a 16 oz beer at an NFL stadium over the last few years:
2024: $10.75
2025: $10.75
So—are you ready to check out what a beer will run you at your team’s stadium… even if you already know you’re going to buy it anyway?
Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025 from cheapest to most expensive for 16-oz beers.
1. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.80
Cheapest beer in the NFL—Who Dey drinks on a budget!
2. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium – $7.15
Low prices to ease long-suffering fans.
3. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $7.20
Detroit delivers on value.
4. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – $8.05
Skol to solid beer prices!
5. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8.18
Affordable beer in Indy.
6. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – $8.29
Mile-high, but not price-high.
7. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.31
Desert beer won’t dry your wallet too badly.
8. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $8.50
Stadium known for fan-friendly pricing.
9. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.58
Not bad for the Northeast.
10. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – $9.20
A fair price for a defending champ’s crowd.
11. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.40
Reasonable for Bills Mafia tailgaters.
12. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.71
Mid-pack pricing in Seattle.
13. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.71
Mid-pack pricing in Texas.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium – $9.99
Just under $10—a steel-town bargain.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field – $10.24
Slightly lower than their Florida rivals.
16. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10.49
Charlotte holds the line in the middle tier.
17. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $10.50
Cold weather and warm beer prices
18. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $10.73
Not terrible for Nashville’s booming scene.
19. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $10.99
Just under $11—reasonably high for the AFC North.
20. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11.24
Philly fans still pay a bit more to cheer (or boo).
21. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11.25
Big city, mid-range beer.
22. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome – $11.75
Slightly high, but not outrageous for party central.
23. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $12.00
Pricey, but it’s Miami—expect to pay for the vibe.
24. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $12.79
Texas-sized cost for a Texas-sized drink.
25. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $13.00
Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.
26. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $13.00
Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.
27. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $14.00
LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.
28. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $14.00
LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.
29. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $14.00
Bay Area pricing, as expected.
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $14.25
Florida sun and steep beer prices to match.
31. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $14.99
Sin City prices—almost $15 for a pint fits the Vegas vibe.
32. Washington Commanders – Commanders Field – $16.49
Most expensive beer in the NFL. Budget wisely before grabbing a cold one.
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium was originally published on 1075thefan.com