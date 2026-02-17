Listen Live
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium

After doing some digging, here’s what we found as the average price for a 16 oz beer at an NFL stadium over the last few years...

Published on February 17, 2026
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium

If grabbing a beer at an NFL game is part of your game-day ritual, you’re in the right place.

Before we dive in, let’s get one thing out of the way—we don’t set the prices (don’t shoot the messenger!). But we would love for you to share this article and help spread the word: beer at the stadium is going to cost you, no matter where you go.

Prices vary by city and stadium, but let’s be honest—when that craving hits, you’re going to find the beer guy and grab one anyway.

After doing some digging, here’s what we found as the average price for a 16 oz beer at an NFL stadium over the last few years:

So—are you ready to check out what a beer will run you at your team’s stadium… even if you already know you’re going to buy it anyway?

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025 from cheapest to most expensive for 16-oz beers.

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.80

Cincinnati Bengals - Paycor Stadium - $6.80
Source: Getty

Cheapest beer in the NFL—Who Dey drinks on a budget!

2. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium – $7.15

Cleveland Browns - Cleveland Browns Stadium - $7.15
Source: Getty

Low prices to ease long-suffering fans.

3. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $7.20

Detroit Lions - Ford Field - $7.20
Source: Getty

Detroit delivers on value.

4. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – $8.05

Minnesota Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium - $8.05
Source: Getty

Skol to solid beer prices!

5. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8.18

Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium - $8.18
Source: Getty

Affordable beer in Indy.

6. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – $8.29

Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High - $8.29
Source: Getty

Mile-high, but not price-high.

7. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.31

Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium - $8.31
Source: Getty

Desert beer won’t dry your wallet too badly.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $8.50

Atlanta Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - $8.50
Source: Getty

Stadium known for fan-friendly pricing.

9. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.58

New England Patriots - Gillette Stadium - $8.58
Source: Getty

Not bad for the Northeast.

10. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – $9.20

Kansas City Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - $9.20
Source: Getty

A fair price for a defending champ’s crowd.

11. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.40

Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium - $9.40
Source: Getty

Reasonable for Bills Mafia tailgaters.

12. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.71

Seattle Seahawks - Lumen Field - $9.71
Source: Getty

Mid-pack pricing in Seattle.

13. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.71

Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium - $9.71
Source: Getty

Mid-pack pricing in Texas.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium – $9.99

Pittsburgh Steelers - Acrisure Stadium - $9.99
Source: Getty

Just under $10—a steel-town bargain.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field – $10.24

Jacksonville Jaguars - TIAA Bank Field - $10.24
Source: Getty

Slightly lower than their Florida rivals.

16. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10.49

Carolina Panthers - Bank of America Stadium - $10.49
Source: Getty

Charlotte holds the line in the middle tier.

17. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $10.50

Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field - $10.50
Source: Getty

Cold weather and warm beer prices

18. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $10.73

Tennessee Titans - Nissan Stadium - $10.73
Source: Getty

Not terrible for Nashville’s booming scene.

19. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $10.99

Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium - $10.99
Source: Getty

Just under $11—reasonably high for the AFC North.

20. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11.24

Philadelphia Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field - $11.24
Source: Getty

Philly fans still pay a bit more to cheer (or boo).

21. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11.25

Chicago Bears - Soldier Field - $11.25
Source: Getty

Big city, mid-range beer.

22. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome – $11.75

New Orleans Saints - Caesars Superdome - $11.75
Source: Getty

Slightly high, but not outrageous for party central.

23. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $12.00

Miami Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium - $12.00
Source: Getty

Pricey, but it’s Miami—expect to pay for the vibe.

24. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $12.79

Houston Texans - NRG Stadium - $12.79
Source: Getty

Texas-sized cost for a Texas-sized drink.

25. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $13.00

New York Jets - MetLife Stadium - $13.00
Source: Getty

Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.

26. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $13.00

New York Giants - MetLife Stadium - $13.00
Source: Getty

Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.

27. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $14.00

Los Angeles Chargers - SoFi Stadium - $14.00
Source: Getty

LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.

28. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $14.00

Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium - $14.00
Source: Getty

LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.

29. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $14.00

San Francisco 49ers - Levi's Stadium - $14.00
Source: Getty

Bay Area pricing, as expected.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $14.25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium - $14.25
Source: Getty

Florida sun and steep beer prices to match.

31. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $14.99

Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium - $14.99
Source: Getty

Sin City prices—almost $15 for a pint fits the Vegas vibe.

32. Washington Commanders – Commanders Field – $16.49

Washington Commanders - Commanders Field - $16.49
Source: Getty

Most expensive beer in the NFL. Budget wisely before grabbing a cold one.

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium was originally published on 1075thefan.com

