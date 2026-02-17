Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium

If grabbing a beer at an NFL game is part of your game-day ritual, you’re in the right place.

Before we dive in, let’s get one thing out of the way—we don’t set the prices (don’t shoot the messenger!). But we would love for you to share this article and help spread the word: beer at the stadium is going to cost you, no matter where you go.

Prices vary by city and stadium, but let’s be honest—when that craving hits, you’re going to find the beer guy and grab one anyway.

After doing some digging, here’s what we found as the average price for a 16 oz beer at an NFL stadium over the last few years:

So—are you ready to check out what a beer will run you at your team’s stadium… even if you already know you’re going to buy it anyway?

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025 from cheapest to most expensive for 16-oz beers.

