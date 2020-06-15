Pride! 10 Black LGBTQ Businesses You Need In Your Rolodex

What’s my superpower? I am a black lesbian.

It takes a certain amount of strength to be black and to identify as a member of the LGTBQ+ community in today’s world. Although there is a wealth of talent within the community, we are often underestimated and undervalued. We carry a stigma that encourages an idea of confusion, and poor lifestyle choices.

There has never been more clarity around the success of LGBTQ+ business owners. The truth is, we are lit! We are dancers, makeup artists, clothing designers, photographers, videographers, spiritual healers, personal chefs, journalists, among other things. More and more the representation in our community is broadening, giving us the visibility needed to educate others. On a larger platform, we have shows like Pose that give us a deeper insight to the trans experience. We can thank Lena Waithe for creating an opportunity for masculine-presenting lesbians to be seen on screen. Janelle Monae and Amandla Stenberg both used their platforms to come out as non-binary people.

Representation matters. Not only in mainstream media, but within our smaller communities as well. It’s important to know who your LGBTQ+ business owners are so that we can keep the dollars circulating. Because we are a school of people with diverse talents and knowledge, I’ve compiled a list of important services provided by black LGBTQ+ people.

2. TRUE TEA View this post on Instagram #fertility #fertilityjourney #ivfjourney #pcos #fibroids #vaginalhealth #herbaltea A post shared by True Tea (@truetea_shop) on May 31, 2020 at 10:29am PDT True Tea is an herbal tea company owned by Katrina J. It is named after the birth of her second child, True Chanel. “I named the company after my daughter and dedicated it to my son, Tyler, who loves tea. Almost ten years ago my wife and I decided to embark on our journey to motherhood and in preparing to do so I changed my diet completely. One thing that I would always incorporate in my diet was tea. Through my experience I was inspired to educate and help other same sex families get started in their fertility journey. Specifically helping navigate through a well balance diet and key fertility dietary aides, most importantly tea. Although there are many steps to a successful fertility process, the key in my opinion would be to cleanse your uterus of toxins to begin your fertility journey. As a result, I developed a Tea called “V-Tea” to assist in cleaning, revitalizing and conception during this process.”