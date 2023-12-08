CLOSE

Ciara bedazzled her baby bump. Oprah Winfrey slayed girlies half her age. And Fantasia Barrino stepped on knecks, yet again, wearing Sergio Hudson.

“The Color Purple” held its world premiere last night in Los Angeles, and all of Hollywood was there to see it. Picture after picture from the star-studded evening shows it was a night of pure, unapologetic Black excellence.

The swanky purple-filled event was the hottest ticket in town.

Executive produced by Oprah, “The Color Purple” is a film adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel and the Broadway musical created from the original works. Oprah has described it as a “bold new take on the beloved classic.”

The December 6 world premiere event culminates a few weeks-long media tour where Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and several other starring cast members slayed at every stop. The cast’s showing at the premiere was just as trendsetting and posh.

Fantasia stunned again in a black and white tailored polka-dot suit dress from Sergio Hudson. Taraji chose the same color palette in a dramatic, artsy, sculpted gown with a dramatic train.

Queen Oprah showed off her sleek, trim figure in a poppin’ purple dress. And Danielle Brooks also rocked the color as well with a mix-moda draped satin and sequin corset dress. Halle Bailey broke from other castmates, rocking a voluminous red gown with a criss-crossed halter-style top.

Other celebrity favorites, like Ciara and H.E.R, also graced the premiere’s carpet-looking fly. A-listers spotted include Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong’o, Deon Cole, Chloe Bailey, and David Oyewo.

Ciara rocked an oversized white two-piece outfit. Her blouse flowed openly, boldly sharing her growing belly glowing with gold specs, glitter, and flakes.

See all of our favorite purple carpet looks from “The Color Purple’s” world premiere.

Purple Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Shows Out At ‘The Color Purple’ World Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com