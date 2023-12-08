Purple Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Shows Out At ‘The Color Purple’ World Premiere

Ciara bedazzled her baby bump. Oprah Winfrey slayed girlies half her age. And Fantasia Barrino stepped on knecks, yet again, wearing Sergio Hudson.
“The Color Purple” held its world premiere last night in Los Angeles, and all of Hollywood was there to see it. Picture after picture from the star-studded evening shows it was a night of pure, unapologetic Black excellence.
The swanky purple-filled event was the hottest ticket in town.
Executive produced by Oprah, “The Color Purple” is a film adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel and the Broadway musical created from the original works. Oprah has described it as a “bold new take on the beloved classic.”
The December 6 world premiere event culminates a few weeks-long media tour where Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and several other starring cast members slayed at every stop. The cast’s showing at the premiere was just as trendsetting and posh.
Fantasia stunned again in a black and white tailored polka-dot suit dress from Sergio Hudson. Taraji chose the same color palette in a dramatic, artsy, sculpted gown with a dramatic train.
Queen Oprah showed off her sleek, trim figure in a poppin’ purple dress. And Danielle Brooks also rocked the color as well with a mix-moda draped satin and sequin corset dress. Halle Bailey broke from other castmates, rocking a voluminous red gown with a criss-crossed halter-style top.
Other celebrity favorites, like Ciara and H.E.R, also graced the premiere’s carpet-looking fly. A-listers spotted include Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong’o, Deon Cole, Chloe Bailey, and David Oyewo.
Ciara rocked an oversized white two-piece outfit. Her blouse flowed openly, boldly sharing her growing belly glowing with gold specs, glitter, and flakes.
See all of our favorite purple carpet looks from “The Color Purple’s” world premiere.
1. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett is fine like wine in this deep purple sequin gown. The Oscar-winner turned heads as she posed down “The Color Purple” carpet.
2. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” in a black and nude Cong Tri gown. We love the matching dramatic sleeve and train.
3. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day knows how to follow a theme! The star stunned the purple carpet in a sparkly, avant-garde purple two-piece ensemble.
4. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. attended the world premiere of The Color Purple rocking the color of the night. Her gown is from celebrity designer Pamella Roland.
5. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey breaks from the event’s theme in a bold red voluminous gown. She compliments her look with pulled-back locs and popping red lips.
6. Taraji P. HensonSource:Radio One Cleveland
Taraji P. Henson dazzles the purple carpet rocking a classic black and white with avant-garde, artsy flair. The sculpted gown is a piece of art, displaying the actress’s gorgeous curves.
7. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Color Purple” in a sheet black blouse dress we love.
8. Tyler PerrySource:Getty
Tyler Perry gives multiple shades of purple at the swanky “The Color Purple” event. We swoon over his tailored suit and varying bold color hues.
9. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey dons Dolce & Gabanna as she welcomes her guests at the world premiere of her film, ‘ “The Color Purple.”
10. D-Nice and Jennifer FreemanSource:Getty
Aren’t they adorable? New couple D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend the world premiere looking fly and fabulous. D-Nice rocks a fuschia tux with black details and Jennifer matches with an off-the-shoulder deep sweetheart neckline A-line gown.
11. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
“The Color Purple” star Danielle Brooks gave – and understood – the assignment for the purple-tastic affair. Get into her draped satin and sequin gown from Nicolas Jebran.
12. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Flowy, ethereal, and purple. Alicia Keys glides down the purple carpet in a feminine and flowy purple, blue, and white kaleidoscope dress.
13. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Sergio and Fantasia are the perfect pair! Fantasia Barrino attended “The Color Purple” premiere rocking black and white Sergio Hudson. The actress-singer’s recent fashion choices are 10s across the board.