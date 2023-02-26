Queen Latifah Stuns In Four Jaw-Dropping Looks At The NAACP Awards

CLOSE

Queen Latifah was the epitome of royalty at the 54th Annual NAACP Awards. The show, which celebrated the best of the best in music, film, and entertainment, couldn’t have tapped a more appropriate person to host the monumental night.

The actress and Hip-Hop icon came dressed to impress. Styled in a number of head-turning gowns, her stylist Jason Rembert perfectly executed glamour, elegance, and regality.

Rembert is the talented eye behind most of our favorite celebrity’s red-carpet looks, including Issa Rae, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mary J Blige, Quinta Brunson, and Lizzo.

The talented stylist outdid himself this time around, equipping Latifah with four gorgeous, very different ensembles during the NAACP Awards. In case you missed it, here are the details on the 52-year-old actress’ looks from the night.

