Queen Of Rock ’N’ Roll Tina Turner Dies At 83, Twitter Remembers Her Legendary Career

Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with her unmistakable signature gravely singing voice, she died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

Her official Facebook page released a statement shortly after the heartbreaking news went public, recognizing her contribution to music and wishing her family peace in this difficult time.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” reads the statement. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Born in 1939 as Anna Mae Bullock, she got her start with Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm, which later backed the Ike & Tina Turner group once the two got married. The duo released chart-topping songs like “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.”

But an abusive and drug-addicted Ike ended the seemingly harmonious group’s legendary run. However, Turner charted a comeback for the ages when she reemerged in the late 1970s and ’80s with classic songs like “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good To Me,” which helped her win 12 Grammys.

She also lent her star power to films, notably starring in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and 1993’s autobiographical What’s Love Got to Do with It.

