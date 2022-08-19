CLOSE

Break out the Rossi, Ray Jr is getting to the bag.

East Cleveland’s own Ray Jr has always been about his business. That ever-present attention to detail has served him well in his professional life, which includes – but is not limited to – rapping, acting, writing, producing, and directing.

Ray, whose real name is Will Winegarner, has just partnered with Zeacon owner Kris Naidu. Zeacon is a tech company based in Seattle, Washington.

The deal is worth six figures.

“This is just the beginning. We’re set to release a gang of new movies and TV series in 2023.” -Ray Jr

Rent Due creator Ray Jr intends to give opportunities to underserved creatives, and see’s this deal as a perfect way to make that happen. When asked what the partnership with Naidu specifically was for, Ray stoutly responded, “To highlight minority businesses and brands through film and television. We want to provide outlets for up-and-coming actors, actresses, and filmmakers.”

In short, this deal will be key in providing entertainment jobs for minorities.

Going back to that hard work…

Ray Jr has been on fire. He recently signed a brand new deal with the cable network Starz for his company Legit Paper Entertainment, where he will release new content over the coming years.

“This is just the beginning,” Ray told Z1079. “We’re set to release a gang of new movies and TV series in 2023.”

When asked about the next movie we should be looking out for, Ray was quick to highlight Only Child. He didn’t spill many details but did say that the film will feature Jayda Cheaves and Chino Braxton while starring Clevelander’s Troy Brookings, Harmony Pinkston, and Natalie Rivera.

Keep scrolling to see pics from the upcoming Ray Jr project, Only Child, due in theaters summer 2023!

Ray Jr Inks Six Figure Deal With Tech Company Zeacon was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com