Recap: Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts host WBT’s News & Brews

Published on April 27, 2023

WBT News & Brews 4/26/2023

Source: Digital / WBT


It’s hard to believe the last News & Brews was in 2019. Here we are four years later kicking off the first one of 2023. And what a great way as WBT celebrates its 101st anniversary!

In case you missed this News & Brews, be on the lookout for the next one! Till then here’s what you missed.

It’s been a busy news week! The WBT listeners and on-air staff got together and raised a glass. Chat and chewed about the latest news and answer questions from those who attended.

Conversation surrounded everything from Tucker Carlson’s next move in media, Charlotte sports, Vince Coakley getting back into politics and even Breaking Brett Jensen’s dating life.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

RELATED: President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024

A good time and brew were had by all.

Moments from News & Brews at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts:

