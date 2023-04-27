Recap: Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts host WBT’s News & Brews

CLOSE

It’s hard to believe the lastwas in 2019. Here we are four years later kicking off the first one of 2023. And what a great way as WBT celebrates its 101st anniversary!

In case you missed this News & Brews, be on the lookout for the next one! Till then here’s what you missed.

It’s been a busy news week! The WBT listeners and on-air staff got together and raised a glass. Chat and chewed about the latest news and answer questions from those who attended.

Conversation surrounded everything from Tucker Carlson’s next move in media, Charlotte sports, Vince Coakley getting back into politics and even Breaking Brett Jensen’s dating life.

A good time and brew were had by all.

Moments from News & Brews at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts:

