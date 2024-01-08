Recording Academy Announces 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees

CLOSE

On Friday (Jan. 5),announced their 2024 Special Merit Award honorees, including the six musical acts who will receive the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees include Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, N.W.A., Laurie Anderson, Tammy Wynette, and The Clark Sisters.

“The Academy is honored to pay tribute to this year’s Special Merit Award recipients — a remarkable group of creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement to Billboard.

“Their contributions to music span genres, backgrounds and crafts, reflecting the rich diversity that fuels our creative community. We look forward to honoring these music industry trailblazers next month as part of our week-long celebration leading up to Music’s Biggest Night.”

The honorees will be recognized at a special ceremony on February 3, one day before the live broadcast of the 66th GRAMMYs.

Scroll down for a special look at the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees!

