Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown

Angela Bassett looked like the Academy Award winner she was (and is) while attending the 14th Annual Governor’s Awards on January 9. The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” actress was posh and poised, finally receiving her Oscar.

Amid her influential television and film career and a 2023 award show upset, to many, the Oscar distinction is long overdue. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy representatives said in a June 2023 press statement.

Angela Bassett and her “award-winning” Dolce & Gabbana gown

Walking the red carpet before the ceremony, Angela dazzled in a nude dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The gown flowed with tulle, crystals, and sequins, complimenting the starlet’s fit body and curves in a mermaid-style silhouette. Angela’s dress was adorned in crystals from the neckline to the bottom hem in an unexpected ombre effect.

Said another way, “Let’s hear it for Angela’s dress!”

The “Black Panther” star accessorized her outfit with beautiful bling. She emphasized her waist with a bejeweled belt and topped off the look with three-tiered drop earrings and a stunning diamond ring.

The honorary Oscar winner’s makeup and hair were just as glamorous as her fabulous threads. Her tresses were styled in a curly bob that turned heads, and her coordinating makeup included a deep, grey, seductive, smokey-eye look.

Red Carpet Rundown: Courtney B. Vance, Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more

There to celebrate with Angela was her husband, Courtney B. Vance, wearing a black tux, and their twins, Bronwyn Golden and Slater Josiah. Bronwyn and Slater also wore black ensembles, giving their mom the spotlight.

Angela, Vance, and their children were just some of the many A-listers caught on the Governor’s Awards red carpet. With the Golden Globes held just two days prior, awards season is well underway.

Celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, and Tracee Ellis Ross are outside – and making their rounds. Keep scrolling to what they wore in our red carpet rundown.

Congratulations, Angela!

