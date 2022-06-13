CLOSE

After a two-year hiatus, the 75th Tony Awards returned to Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Stars fashionably packed the event in anticipation of celebrating the who’s who in Broadway. From Jennifer Hudson

,

who officially achieved

EGOT status

last night, to Cynthia Erivo, the Black celebrities were in the building…and you already know they were giving life and looks.

The Tony Awards is an opportunity for actors and actresses to be acknowledged for their contributions on Broadway and to show off their talents in fashion. At this particular award show, creativity is often intertwined with style giving us everything from bold colors to embellished gowns. Last night, some of our favorite entertainers popped up on the red carpet in their swanky frocks. Of course, we’ve got the scoop on their fancy attire. Get into it below!

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrities Lit Up the Red Carpet At The 75th Tony Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com