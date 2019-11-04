Cancel culture can be so short lived. While just a few short months ago, people were upset with Gucci for letting an ankle bracelet that resembled a house arrest device go down the runway. A few months before that, Black people and supporters of the culture were in outrage over a turtleneck that resembled Black face. I guess we are all forgiving with Gucci now – after all, they finally gave Gucci Mane an ad campaign. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala was co-chaired by Eva Chow (museum trustee) and Leonardo DiCaprio on Saturday night. The event raised $4.6 million dollars for the museums educational initiatives, film program, exhibitions, and future art acquisitions. Gucci is a huge supporter of the event, with their name on the step and repeat. The high end (and highly controversial) brand dressed a bevy of celebs for the evening and even one of the honorees, 93-year-old assemblage artist Betye Saar. Everyone from Yara Shahidi to Kiki Layne to Ava DuVernay to Naomi Campbell (who did NOT wear Gucci) was in attendance. See all the looks here.
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Celebs Showed That The Ban On Gucci Is Over At The LACMA Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. REGINA KINGSource:Getty
Actress Regina King attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Her braided updo is so fun in this purple hue!
2. REGINA KINGSource:Getty
In Gucci.
3. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
‘Harriet’ actress Cynthia Erivo attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. #TeamBeautiful is loving the trend of Erivo matching her hair with her dress hue. This lilac cropped cut is life!
4. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
In Gucci.
5. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
Erivo looks so elegant in this dress silhouette and the color is absolutely regal.
6. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty
Ava DuVernay is serving us with a sultry smokey eye. We see you, queen!
7. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty
While DuVernay is known for her embellished gowns, she switched up her style with this stand out silvery statement Gucci gown.
8. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty
Supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
9. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty
The supermodel strutted on the carpet donning a stunning Versace gown.
10. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Amanda Stenberg attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,satin,california,city of los angeles,purse,dress,gala,brown,pleated,gucci,multi colored,layered dress,clutch bag,cap sleeve,multi colored dress,los angeles county museum of art,brown purse,amandla stenberg,round neckline
11. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
In Gucci. Amandla Stenberg arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
12. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
Actress KiKi Layne attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She wore hair art on the carpet and we live.
13. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
In Gucci.
14. ANDERSON PAAKSource:Getty
Rapper Anderson .Paak attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. We’re here cor his colored sunglasses.
15. ANDERSON PAAKSource:Getty
In Gucci.
16. JOHN LEGENDSource:Getty
Singer John Legend was at the event.
17. JOHN LEGENDSource:Getty
This wine colored velvet jacket is goals.