Red Carpet Rundown: Erika Alexander, Fantasia Barrino, And Quinta Brunson Have Tea With The British Academy of Film and Television Arts

Tea and trends, anyone?

It’s another weekend in 2024 and another opportunity for celebrities to slay! On Saturday, January 13, BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, held its annual swanky tea party in Los Angeles.

With some of the season’s hottest stars and VIPs in attendance, such as Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson, and Erika Alexander, this was one day party not to miss.

HelloBeautiful has a recap of celebrities in attendance, fashion spotted, and inside pics. Keep scrolling for the tea (literally).

BAFTA party brings British culture to Los Angeles.

BAFTA invited attendees to the Maybourne Beverly Hills for the afternoon affair. For celebrity insiders, the annual party is a welcomed but fashionable break from the marathon of galas and late-night dinners that can consume the awards season. A-listers ditched their gowns and tuxedos for tea-length A-line dresses and relaxed fits while celebrating art, entertainment, and British culture.

Captures from inside the event show a covered outside area filled with primarily gold and red decor. Deep red rose installations hung beautifully around the room with gold statues and a large gold letter “BAFTA” photo area.

The walls displayed grass-leaf installations, and the ground was green turf. While enjoying tea, champagne, small appetizers, and desserts, attendees experienced British notes from BBC Studios, “Dancing With the Stars,” and more.

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Celebrity 2024 BAFTA Looks

Celebrities spotted enjoying the decor and experience were Fantasia Barrino, Janelle James, Ayo Edebiri, Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson, America Ferrara, and Erika Alexander. All looked festive, rocking lighter colors, floral fabrics, and shorter lengths.

Unsurprisingly, Fantasia Barrino wore our favorite look of the day. Her foot on necks seems permanent in 2024.

The “The Color Purple” star was dipped in floral fabulousness, wearing a fun print monochromatic look from. Abbott Elementary creatorjoined Fantasia in bringing in floral notes for winter.

HB has pulled celebrity looks from the BAFTA affair. Spoiler Alert: The fashion was “fashioning.”

Red Carpet Rundown: Erika Alexander, Fantasia Barrino, And Quinta Brunson Have Tea With The British Academy of Film and Television Arts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com