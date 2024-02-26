CLOSE

launched their new list, The Closers, to celebrate 18 changemakers working to close the racial wealth gap . Last night

,

the publication hosted the TIME Impact Dinner, honoring the leaders for their hard work and contribution to the cause.

The racial wealth gap is an issue that extends across all industries. When Monique and Taraji P. Henson shared their experience with pay inequality, it revived the age-old conversation of why women, specifically women of color, fall victim to financial discrepancies.

Issa Rae gives a touching speech at the TIME Impact Dinner

TIME Closer cover star Issa Rae, attended The Closers dinner, delivering an impactful speech that explained the importance of closing the racial wealth gap.

“When I was younger, I had the audacity to believe I could change the world. In my defense, I was new to it, and so many of the problems I saw or heard about – poverty, war, homelessness, hunger, racism, sexism – all of them seemed so easy to fix. I was just like, people just need to do better by each other. If enough people cared to change something, then it will change. Then, as I got older and met more people and read about more problems, I was like, Ohh, what was I talking about,” she chuckled.

“I grew more cynical, and I became a passive observer in many instances of the ills of the world, occasionally helping when convenient or where I thought I could or might, but it never felt like enough. And that’s the thing: the idea of changing the world is so daunting, so I chose to focus on myself and try to be better and focus on what I could do in my small environment, and then I focused on my family and then my friends and then my communities, and it led me to realize how I can make an impact in my own way,” she concluded.

The evening was filled with riveting speeches and even better red carpet looks.

Red Carpet Rundown: Issa Rae, Terrence J, And More Attend The TIME Impact Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com